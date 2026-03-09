The West Richland Police Department is asking for your help to identify a somewhat disruptive individual.

Police say this same young man has walked up to the residence multiple times and banged on the door.

It's Not Known Why This Same Residence Is Targeted

Over the past two months, it is believed this same individual has gone to a residents home in the area of Hickory Ave banging loudly on the door, garage, and front of the residence after dark. This occurs between the hours of 7pm-2am.

Police Say There's No Connection Between the Repeat Offender and Resident

The suspect in the video is believed to be a school-aged juvenile who may live in the area. On some occasions a dark colored Tesla has been captured on video.

While this behavior may seem minor, it has been distressing and disruptive. We would like to identify the individual so we can address the situation appropriately.

This may seem like a harmless prank, however, it's NOT funny. I've experienced a somewhat similar experience, once. Just once, and it was VERY scary, and disturbing. I too, caught the perpetrators on video, and called the Police.

If can identify the person in the video, please contact Officer Martinez at the West Richland Police Department at 509-967-3425, and use Case Reference 26-000637.

