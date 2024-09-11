Brace Yourselves: Heavy Rain Expected in WA and OR This Weekend

When it comes to weather, the PNW gets it all. After experiencing a heatwave recently, now, we have heavy rain in the forecast. Cooler temps are with us, as well. Southeast Washington and Northwest Oregon are expected to experience a strong and very wet frontal system. Periods of heavy rain are expected to impact the region.

Also Interesting: Whooping Cough Cases on the Rise in Washington State

According to the National Weather Service in Seattle:

Rain and snow are likely for the West slopes North Cascades and Passes. Snow level is near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts: a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

A warm front will spread rain across the area beginning Wednesday night into Saturday. Rain will be heavy at times on Saturdaybefore tapering off to showers. Then, a COLD front is expected early SUNDAY.

Canva Canva loading...

Rainfall totals this weekend are expected to range from one and a half to two and a half inches in the valleys, with 2-4 inches possible in coastal areas and the North Oregon Cascades. 3 to 6 inches are possible in the Coast range, Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascades.

Snow levels are expected well above the Cascade passes.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to the Tillamook Headlight Herald, rivers and streams are expected to rise in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. Minor Flooding is possible on rivers and streams. Heavy rainfall could produce minor urban flooding in areas of poor drainage.

LOOK: Counties in Washington With the Fastest-Rising Temperatures in the Last 100 Years Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Washington using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items in your backpack. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner