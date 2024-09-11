Brace Yourselves: Heavy Rain Expected in WA and OR This Weekend
When it comes to weather, the PNW gets it all. After experiencing a heatwave recently, now, we have heavy rain in the forecast. Cooler temps are with us, as well. Southeast Washington and Northwest Oregon are expected to experience a strong and very wet frontal system. Periods of heavy rain are expected to impact the region.
According to the National Weather Service in Seattle:
Rain and snow are likely for the West slopes North Cascades and Passes. Snow level is near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts: a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.
A warm front will spread rain across the area beginning Wednesday night into Saturday. Rain will be heavy at times on Saturdaybefore tapering off to showers. Then, a COLD front is expected early SUNDAY.
Rainfall totals this weekend are expected to range from one and a half to two and a half inches in the valleys, with 2-4 inches possible in coastal areas and the North Oregon Cascades. 3 to 6 inches are possible in the Coast range, Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascades.
Snow levels are expected well above the Cascade passes.
According to the Tillamook Headlight Herald, rivers and streams are expected to rise in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. Minor Flooding is possible on rivers and streams. Heavy rainfall could produce minor urban flooding in areas of poor drainage.
