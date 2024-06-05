Weather in Washington is about to get a little crazy.

By the end of the week it will be unseasonably hot and the threat of thunderstorms will be present in the PNW.

National Weather Service-Pendleton-Facebook National Weather Service-Pendleton-Facebook loading...

The hottest day in Tri-Cities will be Saturday, with a high of 95 expected.

National Weather service-Facebook National Weather service-Facebook loading...

In the time leading up to today, the weather has been perfect, although, it was exceptionally windy. Personally, I've been digging the cooler temps. It's perfect dog walking weather.

Man walking dog, webphotographeer loading...

If you have outdoor plans, be sure to check the forecast, as thunderstorms may occur.

Although, looking at the National Weather Service forecast outlook for Kennewick, I see only sun through Wednesday. Highest temps will be Friday through Sunday, with Saturday's high at about 97 degrees. Are you ready for it? I do remember hearing that the summer of 2024 in Washington could be unusually long and hot for us.

The first triple-digit heat wave will affect nearly 20-million from California to Arizona.

Canva Canva loading...

Dangerously high temperatures are expected to linger into next week. Daytime temps will hover in the 90s and 100s for California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and southern Utah. Las Vegas and Phoenix will see temps over 100-degrees. If Las Vegas hits 110° on Wednesday, this will be a new record for the earliest 110 degree day on record. The current record was set on June 6, 2010.

Get our free mobile app

Does anyone else, like me, enjoy triple digit heat?

Canva Canva loading...

I suppose growing up in Minnesota has something to do with my love for hot temperatures. I very much dislike being cold, ever. Who doesn't enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool or a cool boat-ride on the river? Sign me up for summer!

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages