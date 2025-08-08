Expert Tips to Staying Safe in Washington’s Extreme Heat
As Washingtonians prepare for an upcoming heat wave, experts are warning us to plan ahead and for the scorching weather. By Monday, teperatures are expected to hit triple-digits.
Our Friends at the Washington Department of Health Offer Tips to Stay Safe:
Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids and stay in the shade. If you work or must be outside, wear a hat, loose clothing, take breaks, and be aware of your body’s warnings. If you experience dizziness, nausea, headaches, or muscle cramps, you could be at risk for heat stroke. Get somewhere cool quickly.
Keep your home cool. Keep your shades and windows closed during the daytime. Open them in the evening when it’s cooler outside. Use fans to circulate air indoors.
Visit a cooling center. If your home gets dangerously hot, go to a cooling center in your community such as a library or community center. Call 211 to find locations in your area.
Never leave children or pets in vehicles. Even with windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can rise quickly and become deadly.
Check on others. Make sure neighbors, friends, and family are safe – especially those who live alone or have health conditions.
If Air conditioning is Not Available or the Power Goes Out at Your home
Always keep a few bottles of water in your feezer. You'll have cold water available.
Stay on the lowest floor and out of the sunshine.
Refrigerated medications should be fine up to 3 hours in a closed refrigerator.
LOOK: Counties in Washington With the Fastest-Rising Temperatures in the Last 100 Years
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Biggest Snowfalls Recorded in Washington History
Gallery Credit: Stacker