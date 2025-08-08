As Washingtonians prepare for an upcoming heat wave, experts are warning us to plan ahead and for the scorching weather. By Monday, teperatures are expected to hit triple-digits.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids and stay in the shade. If you work or must be outside, wear a hat, loose clothing, take breaks, and be aware of your body’s warnings. If you experience dizziness, nausea, headaches, or muscle cramps, you could be at risk for heat stroke. Get somewhere cool quickly.

Keep your home cool. Keep your shades and windows closed during the daytime. Open them in the evening when it’s cooler outside. Use fans to circulate air indoors.

Visit a cooling center. If your home gets dangerously hot, go to a cooling center in your community such as a library or community center. Call 211 to find locations in your area.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles. Even with windows cracked, the temperature inside a car can rise quickly and become deadly.

Check on others. Make sure neighbors, friends, and family are safe – especially those who live alone or have health conditions.