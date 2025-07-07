National Weather Service-Pendleton-Facebook National Weather Service-Pendleton-Facebook loading...

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Heat Advisory for Tuesday from 11 am till 9 pm.

Pink = Red Flag Warning

Orange = Heat Advisory

Cream = Fire Weather Watch in effect from 7/9 3 pm - 7/10 12 am

Hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 degrees is expected, posing a major risk of heat-releated ilness. The affected area includes:

• Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington

• Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon

• Yakima Valley

• Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington

Hot, Dry, Windy weather is Expected Tuesday Into Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

**Note**

Hot temperatures may cause heat illness, especially for those who are heat sensitive and for those without effective cooling or fluids.

How to Stay Safe in the Heat

Drink plenty of fluids. WATER.

Stay in air-conditioning.

Stay OUT of the sun.

Check up on neighbors and relatives.

Young children and pets should NEVER be left unattended in vehicles under ANY circumstances.

Take extra care in making sure your pet has shade and water. Walk them early in the morning and later at night. Learn more with tips to stay cool in this heat-wave.

