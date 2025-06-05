WA’s Best Ice Cream? Surprise! This Spot Will Blow Your Mind

Summertime is all about fun times in Washington, and something that always brings a smile to my face is ice cream. It's the perfect sweet treat to cool off with on a hot, sunny day.

In a Cone, Milkshake, Banana-Split, or Sundae, Who Doesn't Enjoy Ice-Cream?

Personally, I'm ok with any kind of ice cream. Out of a box from the grocery store, the ice-cream truck, it doesn't matter to me, I LOVE all ice cream treats.

However, in today's world, we're all about making healthier choices. And, fortunately, in Washington, there's an ice cream shop where you can get a healthier version of the sweet-treat.

The Best Ice Scream in Washington State

According to 'Love Food', the best ice cream parlor in Washington is Frankie & Jo's. With three scoop shops in Seattle, and one in Larkspur, California, you can also find their ice cream in Seattle grocery stores.

Other Than Being Vegan, What Makes Frankie & Jo's So Special? What's Their Story?

Making ice cream from fruits, nuts and vegetables is our way of being present with our earth, right here and now. We believe that eating more nutrient-rich plants is better for our bodies, better for the planet, and an extension of compassion to all living beings.

Frankie & Jo's Selections Are Always Vegan, Gluten Free, and Different.

Their top sellers are Supercookies and Cream, Chocolate Tahini Supercookie, and Strawberry Milk ice cream. The classics like California Cabin and date-sweetened Chocolate have loyal fans as well.

Flavors include brown sugar vanilla, chocolate date, and salty caramel ash, and customers say they're just as creamy and delicious as dairy versions.

