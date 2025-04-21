We've heard it for years how the extremely high temperatures used in processing kibble in our dog food are horrible for their health.

There are a few brands out there that aren't as bad, but we really should demand better for our four-legged family members. Not to mention the price of dog food just went up tremendously!

Cost-effective alternatives to processed kibble are available!

I love my dogs so much. I want to make sure they are eating healthy, non-processed foods that are rich in natural vitamins and minerals.

Anything that has a shelf life of over a year, you can bet is ultra processed and zapped of anything very nutritious. It's filled with preservatives and fillers.

I began cooking for my dogs years ago, and I've gone the gamut of different recipes and processes.

I wanted to find the most affordable and also the most time effective way to provide them with nutritious meals without spending all day in the kitchen.

I still feed a bit of kibble but it's a very natural and low processed brand and I add to it my home cooked food for them.

Because my schedule is busy, I have found the least time-consuming way to make your own dog food that your dogs will love and will also provide them with lots of REAL, nutritious foods.

I use either my Crockpot or a Stockpot.

I find meat on sale or close to expiration and buy it up in bulk. (Once cooked, this can be frozen.)

I also try to buy meat with little fat. I use a variation of beef, chicken, lamb, duck, and fish. I also lean into the Organ meats & gizzards, which are gross to cook, but the dogs love them and they offer a high intensity of nutrition.

Whatever the meat I choose, I try to find the natural, organic, or wild-caught to avoid hormones.

I lightly brown the meat in a saucepan or stockpot in Olive oil.

Then I add a cup of Rice (brown is better, but this time I used white), I throw in some eggs with the shells, and mash up the shells so they are finely in the mix. (This adds to the fiber content)

Then comes the sweet potatoes or Yams. Finley chopped, i'll also add pumpkin to the pot when I can find the canned pumpkin at a good price.

I add whatever frozen or fresh veggies I have on hand. Spinach, Squash, Mushrooms, Carrots, Peas, etc. I try to leave out the corn unless it's already in my frozen veggies. Corn is hard to digest.

Then I simmer it on low heat until the veggies are softened but NOT mushy. My dogs enjoy a bit of crunch to the veggies and I think they appreicate them not being over cooked.

Remember to NEVER add spices to your dog food. Leave it bland, they'll love it, and it's healthy for them.

Once cooked, I separate them into small tubs and put them in the freezer. I take one out to thaw in the fridge when the other has only one day left of servings.

I just add about a half cup of this homemade dog food to a level scoop of my Rachael Ray's Easy Digestible dog food.

And the good news is...If times get tough, you could eat this yourself with a few spices, and it probably wouldn't taste too bad! Haha!

Bon appétit! Woof!

