Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day

If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?

The Benton County Public Works Department organized another free drop off for hazardous waste on October 28, 2022. Hazardous waste includes the items: antifreeze, batteries, gasoline mixed with oil, oil & paint (ABOP), tires, pesticides for landscaping, used motor oil, worn-out fluorescent bulbs and tubes, chemical cleaners, electronic & medical waste. The collection takes place from 11am to 6pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Go to the main parking lot located off East 10th Ave and S Oak Street.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Did You Know About This Free Way To Always Dispose Of Batteries?

If you have used batteries, you can get rid of those for free anytime with the FREE curbside collection of household batteries for residential customers. On the Benton County Disposal website, they describe the steps for free collection in Tri-Cities.

Place 9V, AA, AAA, C, D, and button or hearing aid batteries in a clear zip-top plastic bag

Place the bag ON TOP of the lid of your BLUE mixed recycling cart on your regular trash collection day

Our driver will pick up the bag and deliver it to a collection facility for recycling.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...