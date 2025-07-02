The state of Washington launched a hate crimes and bias incidents hotline on July 1st. The pilot program is in use in Clark, King, and Spokane counties. Those counties were chosen based on hate crimes data in the 2023 Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs' Annual Crime Report and demographics in the counties.

The pilot program will be active for a year and half, then, will lauch statewide by January, 2027. According to the Washington State Office of the Attorney General:

Hate crimes and incidents of bias have a devastating and long-lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities, making people feel unwelcome or unsafe where they live.

The Hotline Is Available Monday Through Friday at 1-855-225-1010.

• The hotline is in operation from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.

• The non-emergency hotline provides people an alternative way to report hate crimes and bias incidents.

• With the caller's permission, hotline staff can assist callers in reporting incidents and finding services.

• Anyone in Clark, King, and Spokane counties who wants to report a bias incident or hate crime is encouraged to call, or visit atg.wa.gov/report-hate.

Since 2018, Washington Remains in the Top 5 States With Most Reported Hate Crimes.

“Hate crimes not only directly harm individuals but also can instill harm throughout the community,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “Success in these three counties will help us expand the hotline statewide and better understand how to combat hate crimes and bias incidents across Washington.”

Hotline Staff Can Assist Callers in Reporting Incidents and Finding Support Services.

Read more about Washington's statewide hate crimes and bias incidents hotline, here.

