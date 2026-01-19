Your help is needed to find a missing endangered woman traveling with a known sex offender.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate 21-year old Hannah Davis. Washington State Patrol confirmed that she's with 21-year old Leroy Franklin Nickols, who was convicted of second-degree rape in 2022.

Hannah Davis Was Last Seen on January 17th

Hannah was last seen on Saturday at her Bremerton home at about 11 pm. Police say Nickols lured Davis away from her home, after communicating with her online for a month. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office:

Hannah is a dependent adult on the Autism spectrum, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year old. Hannah is unable to return to safety without assistance.

Hannah is described as 5 feet 0", weighing 124 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Hannah Davis, call 911.

