Don't be alarmed. This is ONLY a TEST.

Hanford Site Will Activate Emergency Sirens for Safety

The Department of Energy (DOE) Hanford Field Office will be activating sirens on the Hanford Site for an emergency drill on Thursday, August 20.

Why Is This Happening?

DOE periodically conducts emergency drills and siren tests at Hanford facilities as part of an ongoing program to test emergency equipment and train Site employees on emergency response procedures.

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What Time Will the Emergency Sirens Be Heard?

The sirens will be activated between 12;30 pm and 1:30 pm in the 300 Area, near the Columbia River and about a mile north of Richlland, and also in the 400 Area, four miles from the Columbia River and six miles northwest of Richland.

What Does the Public Need to Do?

Nothing. While you may hear the sirens, NO action is needed. No response is required.

Announcements made over the siren speakers will include a "this is a drill" message before and after the siren tone.

What Happens in a REAL Emergency?

In a real emergency, county officials would activate the Emergency Alert System to broadcast information on local radio and television stations.

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The sirens along the Columbia River would also be activated if necessary to warn people on the water and along the shoreline.

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