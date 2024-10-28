Need to Know Tips for Safety on Halloween in Washington State

Halloween is supposed to be a fun and exciting holiday for kids as well as adults. However, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office reminds you to prioritize safety while enjoying all the fun festivities.

Leading Cause of Fires During the Holidays are Because of Decorations

The National Fire Protection Association reports that the leading cause of fires during the holidays are because of decorations, causing 790 home structure fires per year. On Halloween in 2023, Washington State had 79 fire incidents reported, 27% of which were structure fires.

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office recommends important safety tips and guidelines for all families to follow. Staying safe during the holidays is our #1 priority.

• Choose costumes made of flame-resistant or flame retardant fabrics.

• Use battery-operated candles or LED lights inside jack-o-lanterns. (Do NOT use real candles.)

• Make sure all smoke alarms are working in your home.

• Keep all decorations away from any heat source or flame.

• Keep walkways and exit routes well-lit and free of obstacles.

If you ARE using real candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace style matches or a utility lighter. Place the pumpkin far away from trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, and walkways.

Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips on the Street

• Make sure to cross the street at corners, using cross-walks and traffic signals.

• Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there aren't sidewalks, walk facing traffic, on the left.

• Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.

• Kids under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

