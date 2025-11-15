A Washington resident is hospitalized with the H5N5 bird flu virus. State and federal officials say this is the nation's first human case of bird flu since February.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, the virus has been previously reported in animals, but NEVER before in humans.

The Older Gray's Harbor Resident Was Exposed to Wild Birds.

The affected person has a mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry at home that had exposure to wild birds. The domestic poultry or wild birds are the most likely source of virus exposure; however, public health investigation is ongoing.

What You Should Know About Avian Influenza

Avian influenza is a disease caused by influenza type A viruses, which occur in aquatic birds around the world. The viruses can infect other bird species, and can be deadly to domestic birds.

The risk of avian influenza increases in the fall and winter because migratory birds can carry the virus and spread it to domestic animals including commercial poultry farms and backyard flocks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington state public health disease experts consider the risk to the public to be low.

However, people in close contact with infected birds or animals or their environments are at higher risk, and should take proper precautions.

Transmission of Avian Influenza Between Humans Is Extremely Rare.

It has NEVER been documented in the United States. To ensure that human-to-human spread is NOT occurring, health officials are contacting anyone who has been in close contact with the infected patient to monitor symptoms and provide treatment as necessary.

