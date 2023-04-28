Grunge Legend Slept in a Refrigerator Box Outside this Home in Washington

It’s been nearly 30 years since the founding member of Nirvana, Kurt Cobain, took his own life with a shotgun. His music and life story are still a topic of discussion with new fans emerging year after year.

It’s no secret, Kurt Cobain was a rebel and didn’t care much for school, his father, or the town he grew up in – Aberdeen, Washington. Although the town’s reputation has improved over the years, it still holds a stigma for being a rundown poverty-stricken area.

According to Road Side America, when Kurt Cobain was in his teens he was often looking for places to sleep at night – his home life wasn’t ideal. In fact, when he was 17 years old his father kicked him out of the house. And, for a brief time, his friend Dale Crover offered him a place to crash, if you want to call it that. Kurt slept in a large refrigerator cardboard box outside the Crover’s home.

The circumstances of the brief living arrangement and why he slept outside in the box and not in the house are unknown. Last check, the Crover house where Cobain stayed was in very poor shape and it sold for just under $80,000 in 2019. Today, it’s worth somewhere around $200,000 and a rock and roll story to go with it. Dale Crover ended up being Nirvana’s first drummer. The image below is of the Crover's kitchen in 2019.

Dale Crover was named the 69th drummer of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2016 and since his brief stint as Nirvana’s drummer in 1988 he has played for various bands including; Melvin, Men of Porn, and Shrinebuilder.

