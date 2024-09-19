Great News: National Discount Grocer Makes Record Deal in Washington

In a landmark deal, national company Grocery Outlet has signed on to lease a logistics center location in Vancouver, Washington.

The Record Deal 7-Year Lease is Valued at Over $51-Million

According to a spokesperson for Panattoni Development Company, the 681,780 square-foot warehouse is the largest industrial project built in the greater Portland, Oregon area. The Burnt Creek Logistics Center includes a 40-foot clear height, 128 dock-high doors, and four grade-level doors which makes it well suited for large-scale operations.

Grocery Outlet is a Third-Generation Family Run Business

The discount grocery chain is recognized as the nation's largest grocery extreme value retailer. When I first moved to Washington, someone told me about Grocery Outlet being a great place to purchase wine at a discount. They weren't wrong. I've been a happy Grocery Outlet customer since 2014. According to their website:

Grocery Outlet Has Been Helping Customers Save Big Since 1946

That’s when our founder Jim Read opened his very first store, selling military surplus at deep discount prices.The rest, as they say, is history. And today, the third generation of the Read family is leading the way, with over 400 stores across the nation and more than 1.5 million shoppers hitting the aisles each week. That makes Grocery Outlet the nation’s largest extreme value retailer. A feat we’re more than proud of.

Grocery Outlet Has Three Tri-Cities Locations

There's one in Kennewick at 1325 W. 4th Avenue, in Pasco at 5710 Road 68 Suite 103, and in Richland at 2901 Queensgate Drive. I don't discriminate, I shop all three for the best deals!

