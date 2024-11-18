One Death And Numerous Sickened Linked to Contaminated Carrots

One peson is dead and dozens were sickened after consuming contaminated carrots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating after the outbreak of E.coli 0121 infections linked to multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots.

Grimmway Farms Issued the Recall of Select Organic Whole and Baby Carrots.

8 people in Washington state contracted E. coli from contaminated carrots. 39 people in 18 states were sickened. 15 were hospitalized, and one person died. According to the CDC, the map below shows where those affected lived. It's likely that the true number of sick people is higher. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli.

CDC

The carrots on store shelves right now are likely NOT affected. However, contaminated carrots may still be in peoples homes. If you believe you have any of the recalled carrots, throw them away or return them to the store.

Where the Contaminated Carrots Were Sold:

Costco wholesale storefront

The recalled carrots were sold nationwide in popular places such as Costco,Target, Walmart, and other grocery stores.

• Dehydration

• Bloody diarrhea

• Abdominal cramps

• Fever

People should seek medical attention if experiencing the following:

• Diarrhea or vomiting lasting more than 2 days

• Bloody poop or pee

• A fever higher than 102°F

• Signs of dehydration...little or no peeing, having very dark pee, being very thirsty, having a dry mouth or throat, feeling dizzy or lightheaded, and crying without tears.

