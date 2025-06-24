If you walk, bike, or jog, you may have come across a brightly painted green crosswalk. Unusual? Well, it has been until now.

This article aims to explain why people are noticing green colored crosswalks around towns like Benton City, Yakima, and Spokane, WA.

Green Crosswalks Faith Martin loading...

According to the Governors' Highway Safety Association, pedestrian fatalities rose significantly between 2007 and 2016.

The primary purpose of the green pavement is to alert drivers that these are part of a bike path or multi-use path and to indicate where cyclists should cross the street

Get our free mobile app

The crosswalks close to the Tri-Cities area are part of a larger project, funded in 2023, to install seven pedestrian crossings along SR 225, in Benton City, including signs, rapid flashing beacons, and concrete landings.

The project is awaiting final approval from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Several cities and counties in Washington are adopting this practice.

While the legal reasoning behind the colored crosswalks is the same, the color green is to attract attention and awareness of safety for pedestrians, and is often at an intersection where a walking/biking path intersects with a highway.

Where Green Means Go (Safely!): Cities Leading the Way with Vibrant Crosswalks

Ever noticed a splash of color on your crosswalk and wondered why it's there? Beyond just aesthetics, colored crosswalks, especially green ones, are popping up in cities across the U.S. as innovative ways to boost safety and sometimes even add a touch of artistic flair. Let's take a look at some of the places pioneering these eye-catching street designs:

Oregon: Paving the Way for Shared Paths

Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) is a big proponent of using green to clearly delineate areas where pedestrians and cyclists share the path.

In cities like Portland and Roseburg, these green markings act as a visual cue, enhancing safety for everyone navigating multi-use paths and shared crosswalks. It's a clear signal to "go" with awareness!

Illinois: A Brighter Path to School Safety

In the bustling city of Chicago, safety is paramount, especially for students. That's why you'll find vibrant yellow-green markings at numerous school crosswalks.

These distinctive colors are strategically implemented to make these critical zones more visible and, in turn, safer for children making their way to and from school.

California: Where Art Meets Awareness on the Asphalt

California cities like San Francisco and Sacramento are embracing painted crosswalks, including some with green elements, often as part of larger art initiatives or to promote specific causes.

These aren't just pretty patterns; they're thoughtfully designed to draw attention, increase pedestrian visibility, and in many cases, infuse public spaces with creativity.

Beyond Green: A Spectrum of Safe Streets

While green crosswalks are gaining traction, the trend of using colored and artistic crosswalks for both safety and aesthetic appeal is spreading nationwide.

Cities like Los Angeles and Modesto are experimenting with various designs, proving that crosswalks don't have to be just black and white.

And let's not forget New York City, which famously showcases its vibrant rainbow crosswalks, adding a splash of color and a message of inclusivity to its urban landscape.

Have you seen any unique, artistic, or green crosswalks in your city or travels?

READ MORE

Why a Blue Line Painted on the Street is Illegal in WA State

These 10 Small Towns In Washington State Have Just Over 1,200 People Combined These 10 Small Towns In Washington State Have Just Over 1,200 People Combined Gallery Credit: Google/Google Street View