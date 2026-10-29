Benton County Sheriff's Deputies used the innovative Grappler system to take a wanted suspect into custody. A second suspect wanted for an alleged Assault over the weekend was located on Wednesday.

Deputies had to position themselves on the suspect's vehicle while also slowing any approaching traffic.

Watch AMAZING Video of Wednesday's Grappler Deployment

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Personally, I've only seen a couple of incidents where this modern technology was used. It's very effective in catching criminals. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent a potentially dangerous vehicle pursuit, the team deployed the Grappler system. The device successfully secured one of the vehicle’s rear tires, bringing the vehicle to a safe stop. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Benton County Corrections Center.

Why Police Use the Grappler Police Bumper

The Grappler system acts as a safer alternative to traditional Precision Immobilization Techniques (PIT maneuvers) and spike strips. The Grappler system reduces the risk of high-speed spinouts, collisions, and rollovers. Car chases can end in seconds with the Grappler.

The Grappler Police Bumper is used by law enforcement agencies all over the U.S.

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