Grant County Team Joins WSP in Rescue of Abducted Kids

Early Tuesday Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office helped Washington State Patrol catch a vehicle wanted for the abduction of two children.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, the children were kidnapped on Monday night by their biological mother, Trayviana Shoulders, who does not have legal custody. She was accompanied by Adan Osman Abdi, identified as the driver.

Early Tuesday, as WSP was following the wanted, stolen Mazda, the decision was made to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on Silica Road Northwest. A Deputy was able to pin the vehicle, trapping it from escape.

The two kidnapped children were inside the vehicle and are safe.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the PIT maneuver worked as it should, adding tha, "The WSP trooper made the right decision and acted when the speed and moment were right." No one was injured in the incident.

According to Childfindofamerica.org, it's estimated that 2,300 children are missing every day in the United States.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Released New Data in May, 2025:

Behind every data point is a child—and the statistics show that our efforts are making a real difference. In 2024 NCMEC assisted law enforcement with 29,568 cases of missing children and helped bring 91% of them home.

If your child goes missing, you can contact the Washington State Patrol Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit (MUPU) can help. They'll provide a poster with a photo for an active missing child when requested by a family member, legal guardian, or law enforcement agency handling the investigation.

AMBER Alerts are Activated in the Most Serious Child-Abduction Cases.

The goal is to instantly alert the community to assist in the search and safe recovery of a missing child. The alert is broadcast on radio, TV, road signs, cellphones, and other devices.

