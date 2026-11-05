A Grant County Fire chief was injured Wednesday after he was struck by a DUI driver.

Firefighters Were Working at the Scene of an Earlier Crash

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says firefighters were working to contain an oil spill at an earlier non-injury collision.

It happened at Road 24-SW and Road L-SW when a motorist drove through the collision scene barriers and struck Fire District 8 Battalion Chief Doug Anderson. The chief sustained a minor injury to his leg and was treated at the by EMTs at the scene.

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The Driver Continued Without Stopping

However, a short time later, the suspect was arrested. 33-year old Jorge Ramirez was booked into the Grant County Adult Detention Facility for investigation of a hit-and-run, DUI, and vehicular assault.

Consequences of Vehicular Assault - DUI Related

In Washington State, Vehicular Assault (DUI Related) is a Class B Felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. A DUI-related vehicular assault typically carries a sentence of 3 to 9 months in jail or prison for a first-time offender. Hit-and-Run involving injury is a Class C Felony with a sentence of up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

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