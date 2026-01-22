Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Coulee City on multiple charges, including threats to kill.

Police Responded After a Woman Called 911 for a Welfare Check

On Monday, the caller wanted Police to check on a friend she wasn't able to contact for almost a week. As deputies were enroute to a home on Road 36 Northeast at about 10:40 pm, the friend called 911.

The Friend Told Dispatchers That She Was Arguing With Ramon Noggles.

She reported that Noggles was threatening to shoot her. Dispatchers could hear a male voice in the background stating that he would shoot anyone who came near him.

The Woman Fled to Safety, and Reported Seeing Noggles With a Rifle.

As deputies were driving to the home, Noggles sent threatening text messages to a woman in Moses Lake, stating he would kill her. The Moses Lake Police Department investigated those threats.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies surrounded the home and made contact with Noggles. After several minutes of negotiation, Noggles was taken into custody.

Ramon Noggles Was Booked Into the Grant County Jail on Several Charges, Including:

• first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

• two counts of harassment or threats to kill

• one count of stalking

• one count of first-degree burglary-domestic violence

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reminds you that if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. In Grant and Adams counties, call New Hope at 888-560-6027.

