A man was arrested for burglary by Grant County Sheriff's Deputies on Wednesday.

Police say the the 50-year old Ephrata man vandalized a home security system and returned to the residence to commit burglary.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to burglary in progress at 4 am on February 28th, at residence in the 8800 block of Neppel Road Northeast.

Deputies say the suspect was gone when they arrived, but his image and the image of his vehicle were caught on surveillance camera footage as he vandalized and damaged the cameras.

The Same Home Was Burglarized Again on March 3rd

A resident told police someone had forced entry through the front door and stole $2,500 worth of hardwood flooring.

Grant County Deputies teamed with the Crime Reduction Team to Investigate.

CRT members were able to identify Jeffrey Hughes and his vehicle from surveillance video captured on February 28th.

CRT and patrol deputies went looking for the car and found it parked at a home in Ephrata. Visible inside the car was hardwood flooring matching the description of the materials stolen on March 3.

As Deputies Surrounded the Home, Hughes Surrendered.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail, charged with:

• Second-degree burglary

• Second-degree theft

• Third-degree malicious mischief

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160.