Grant County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Moses Lake man for attempted murder.

On Tuesday, Police located and arrested 27-year old Luis Angel Ortega. He was taken into custody at 10:30 am. Ortega is currently in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He's also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree attempted murder.

What Happened Last Friday Night?

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at a home on Kathy Drive Northeast, unincorporated Moses Lake.

The victim told law enforcement that during a confrontation, Ortega hit him on the head with a handgun, and tried to shoot the victim. However, the gun jammed. The victim was able to escape and run for help. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a head wound.

The Victim Told Police That He Was Robbed During the Attack.

Ortega is accused of taking the victim's gold necklace and a gold bracelet.

Over the weekend, the Moses Lake Police Department teamed up with Deputies to locate Ortega. Several cooperating law enforcement agencies provided assistance by looking for Ortega at multiple locations. With their help, Ortega was eventually located in Grant County. He was arrested during a traffic stop.

