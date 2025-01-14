Grandview Police Searching for Missing Woman, Have You Seen Zoe?
Grandview Police are searching for a missing woman.
21-year-old Zoe O. Johnson hasn't been seen since Monday, January 6th, around 6 am. Zoey was reported missing on Wednesday, January 8th.
Zoe is about 5'4" and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt. Police say Zoe may be experiencig a mental health crisis. She's reported to have ties to the Yakima and Selah areas.
If you have any informtion on the whereabouts of Zoe O. Johnson, please contact the Grandview Police Department at 509-882-2000. Reference case #25V0123.
