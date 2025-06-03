Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday, Astoria, Oregon, will be the spot for fans (old and new) of the 1985 movie The Goonies.

It was 40-years ago this week (June 7, 1985) the Steve Spielberg directed film hit theaters nationwide and became an instant classic, and thanks to the Clatsop County Historical Society, the Oregon Film Museum, the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber, and many local businesses, this week is jam-packed full of booby-traps, truffle shuffles, and One-Eyed Willy wannabes!

If you’ve seen The Goonies, you know the plot: A group of kids, who call themselves, “the Goonies”, face having their homes foreclosed and look to do anything to save them, and while doing so discover an old treasure map to the gold of One-Eyed Willy – a 17th-century pirate. The Goonies then run into mayhem while being chased by a crime family who are also after the treasure.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting and Mac Burns, the executive director of the Clatsop County Historical Society, the town is expecting up to 15,000 visitors between Thursday and Sunday. That’s a lot of “Me Hearties” and “Scallywags” of The Goonies!

There’s a treasure trove of events on the schedule to honor The Goonies 40th anniversary weekend celebration.

"Hey, you guys!" It all starts Thursday, June 5, with a “Quiet on the Set! Behind the Scenes with the Goonies” exhibit. On Friday, there will be interactive exhibits and memorabilia at the Oregon Film Museum, “Goonies Headquarters,” and “Under the Grate” experiences, and a screening of The Goonies at the Columbia Theater.

On Saturday, June 7th, the event offers fans a chance to meet some of the cast at the ‘Cast and Crew Panel’ (availability is limited). On the list of cast members expected to attend are “Mouth”, played by Corey Feldman, “Andy”, played by Kerri Green, and one of the “Fratelli” brothers, played by Robert Davi.

