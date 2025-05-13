Golden Opportunities: What’s the Truth About Washington’s Treasure?

Pannning for gold in Washington is a real deal. I've always watched television shows where early settlers panned for gold to make their fortune. But, can you really find a golden treasure in Washington? Wonderdig.com says you can.

Washington State is a treasure trove for gold prospectors, with its diverse landscapes offering numerous opportunities to find gold. Whether you’re a seasoned prospector or a beginner, the state’s rivers and streams provide ample chances to strike it rich.

What Exactly is Gold, and Where Does One Find It?

Gold is a soft metal. Panning for gold can be rewarding, depending on where you do it. There are two types of gold deposits, lode and placer. Lode deposits contain ore minerals in rock. Blasting must be done to recover the gold. Placer deposits form when heavy minerals (including gold) are transported in a stream. The gold in the gravel and sand can be recovered by panning.

Which Rivers in Washington Are the Best for Gold Panning?

• The Snoqualmie River is known for rich deposits. Especially near North Bend and Carnation, the river is very easily accessed and quite popular for those in search of gold. The Snoqualmie is a FAVORITE!

• The Okanogan River near the town of Oroville is known for rewarding those panning for the precious . Fine gold has been found. and, the Similkameen River is rumored to have larger nuggets found.

• The Columbia River, around Wenatchee and Chelan Falls is another excellent location for gold panning. Word is, it's a hotspot for everyone panning. Fine gold is nown to be found along the mighty Columbia in Chelan County.

What Are the Laws for Gold Panning in Washington?

There is NOT a permit fee for gold panning. You must download and carry the "Gold and Fish" pamphlet, which acts as your permit for recreational gold panning Washington.

