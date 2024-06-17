Gigantic WA Narcotics Bust Seizes $1 Million Worth of Drugs

Drugs worth almost $1 million in street value were recovered in a recent drug bust.

The King County Sheriff's Office reports the arrested suspect does have a prior crimial record for drugs. Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office observed drug activity and made a traffic stop.

The arrest happened in Southwest King County, as the crime took place in Shoreline.

With the help of K9 Quinn, the King County Sheriff's Office seized quite an assortment of illegal narcotics.

• 21,000 M-30 fentanyl pills

• 3.8 pounds of fentanyl powder

• 40.06 pounds of methamphetamine

• 2.44 pounds of heroin

The King County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate. They estimated the street value of the drugs at almost $1 million.

Last month the King County Sheriff's Office confiscated over $2 million in drugs Felony charges were filed against three. And, just last year, K9 Quinn assisted King County officers in the seizure of $1.2 million in drugs.

