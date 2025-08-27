I saw the road construction sign this morning on my way to work. Construction begins soon on George Washington Way.

Effective Tuesday, September 2, 2025, contractor Ellison Earthworks will begin construction efforts. The first phase will begin on the west side of George Washington Way with the closure of the parking lane to Benham Street.

The Involved Intersection Is One of the Busiest and Most Congested in Tri-Cities.

The City of Richland is moving ahead in the much-anticipated improvements to be made at the intersection of George Washington Way and Aaron Drive/Columbia Point Drive.

If you've never driven in the area during morning or afternoon rush-hour, consider yourself lucky.

Congestion and Colllisions Aong the Highly Traveled Corridor Are Common.

“This intersection is a vital gateway to Richland and our region,” said City Manager, Jon Amundson. “These improvements represent years of planning and collaboration to ensure safer, more efficient travel for our community. In addition, these improvements will play a key role to the success of our upcoming Downtown Loop project.”

The Completed Project Will Reduce Congestion, Improve Safety, and Include:

• An addition of a southbound la•ne along George Washington Way

• An additional left turn from westbound Columbia Point Drive to southbound SR240

• New traffic and pedestrian signals

• Removal of crosswalk islands

• New ADA-accessible sidewalk ramps

• Widening of the sidewalk between Benham Street and Aaron Drive

• Sidewalk connection to the Columbia Point neighborhood along the north side of Columbia Point Drive

The Intersection Will Be OPEN During Construction. Motorists Should Note:

• There will be lane closures.

• On-street parking will be LIMITED between Comstock Street and Benham Street.

• Parking wil be PERMANENTLY REMOVED south of Benham Street.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2025.

