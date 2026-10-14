Washington State University GEAR UP was awarded two new federal grants to help students across Washington prepare for success in high school, college, and beyond.

The Two Seven-Year Grants Totaling 42-Million Will Help Washington State Students

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GEAR UP stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. The federally funded program helps students from economically disadvantaged schools navigate educational and financial barriers to achieve career success.

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The Renewed Funding Will Be Shared Among 18 School Districts in Washington

The Awards will provide $6 million annually supporting partnerships between WSU GEAR UP and 18 school districts across the state. Students and families will receive academic and career planning support beginning in middle school and continuing through high school graduation.

“These grants represent an investment in the future of Washington students and communities,” said Jennifer Guerra, interim program director for WSU GEAR UP Harvest of Hope. “Through sustained partnerships with schools and families, we can help more students discover opportunities, build confidence in their abilities and develop a clear plan for achieving their goals after graduation.”

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Because of WSU GEAR UP, students have access to services and programs assisting with academic preparation, college and career exploration, financial aid, student leadership experiences, and more.

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