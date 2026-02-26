City of Richland City of Richland loading...

Richland drivers beware: more road construction is ahead. This time, it's in the area of Gage Boulevard and Reata Road.

Construction of a new roundabout will begin at the end of this month into early March. According to the City of Richland, initial work will take place outside of the existing roadway.

The roundabout is being constructed by the developer of Badger Mountain South and will provide a new intersection connection for the Gage Boulevard extension while creating an additional access point to the South Orchard community currently under development. The project is designed to improve traffic circulation, safety, and long-term connectivity in the area.

Read More: Tri-Cities Roads Are Turning Into Speedways & Police Notice

By Mid-to-Late April, Construction Will Shift to the Roadway

Canva Canva loading...

• Motorists can expect a full road closure on Reata Road between Southgate Way and Badger View Drive.

• A signed DETOUR will route traffic via Sagebrush Road to Bermuda Road, south of the construction area.

Residents in the Work Zone Will Have Access to Their Properties During Construction

The contractor will coordinate directly with residents within the work zone to maintain access to homes and properties during detour operations. Access to the South Orchard neighborhood via Southgate Way will remain open during detour operations.

Get our free mobile app

Construction is expected to be completed by June.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker