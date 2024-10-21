Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Returns to Kennewick in 2025

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Returns to Kennewick on March 21st, 2025.

He'll bring his Gabriel Iglesias: "Don't Worry Be Fluffy Tour to the Toyota Center. Pre-Sale tickets will be available THIS Wednesday, October 23rd at 12 pm. Public on-sale starts on Thursday, October 24th at 12 pm. For more information and to purchase tickets go-to: Fluffyguy.com

Iglesias is one of the world's most successful stand-up comedians. Recently, "Fluffy" became the 2nd highest-grossing touring act and is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube and social media platforms.

Gabriel Iglesias Performs At The Mirage In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

Gabriel is the star and executive producer of the Netflix comedy series, Mr. Iglesias. He plays a public high school teacher working at his alma mater. In addition to Mr. Iglesias, he's released 3 comedy specials with Netflix. He's sold out the ALlstate Arena in Chicago, and taped Stadium Fluffy in front of a crowd of 55,000 people at Dodger Stadium. And, the success doesn't end there. According to a press release:

In April of 2024, Iglesias reupped with Netflix for a new two-special deal. The first of the new specials taped at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida this summer and will air worldwide in 2025.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is also in the movies.

His acting credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, and A Haunted House 2. Last December Iglesias co-starred with Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+'s "The Santa Clauses."Gabriel has also voiced many animated films, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, where he is the voice of Speedy Gonzalez streaming on MAX.

Gabriel’s stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

Get our free mobile app

WATCH: 7 'Carol Burnett Show' Characters Who Still Make Us Laugh From Carol Burnett's surprisingly human Queen Elizabeth II to Tim Conway's lovable hard-of-hearing Mickey Hart, explore and enjoy some of the most enduring and hilariously timeless recurring characters from the legendary Carol Burnett Show.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz