Fundraiser For WA Man Robbed, Frostbitten, & Left to Die

A fundraiser is set up for a Washington man recovering from severe frostbite, after being robbed and dumped by two men in Colorado. Ryu "Max" Maxwell was in Denver for a two-week job as an independent contractor field technician.

Maxwell Was Found Unconscious in the Snow in the Early Morning of January 20th.

He got off work early and stopped into a Littleton arcade, where he wanted to play pool and relax. The 21-year-old Lacey resident said he became fast friends with two guys. After his phone died, the men offered to drive Maxwell back to his motel. However, Maxwell never made it to the motel.

Maxwell Doesn't Remember What Happened. According to the Fundraising Page:

He was found unconscious in the snow, robbed of his shoes, hoodie, and all his belongings, in -3 degree weather.

Maxwell does remember feeling disoriented in the car. He consumed alcohol earlier, and believes he may have been drugged.

Found by a Good Samaritan, Maxwell Was Wearing Only a T-Shirt and Sweatpants.

Maxwell was rushed to the hospital, where he spent almost a week recovering from hypothermia, severe frostbite to his hands, and other injuries. His body temperature had fallen to 81 degrees.

Maxwell is recovering in Washington. A GoFundMe was created to help with expenses. He's not expected to return to work until he's fully recovered, which could take months. As of Thursday, January 30th, just over $6,250 was raised.

Police reports have been filed, however no arrests have been made. Maxell estimates the total value of items stolen from him to be around $1,300.

