Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser to Benefit Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is asking for your help to raise funds for the canine rescue.

A spaghetti feed and silent auction is set for this Saturday, October 12th at the Kennewick Eagles Lodge at 115 North Fruitland Street. This event is exclusive to adults.

• The event will be held from 5 to 8 pm.

• You can choose between a meat or meatless spaghetti entree with salad and bread.

• Guests will be encouraged to participate in a silent auction.

The mission of Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is:

to provide a safe haven for dogs in desperate circumstances within our community and surrounding area. We rehome these dogs with families that are a good fit for the dog. We seek to serve the humans that come to us – both our adoptive families and the people who need help rehoming dogs – but our priority is to act as advocates for our dogs at every stage of the rescue and adoption process. We commit to our dogs for life!

Tickets are $10 and available by presale through October 8th. For more information and tickets, call Andrea Moreno at (509) 420-3070 or mikeyschance@gmail.com. Limited tickets will be offered at the door.

Mikey's Chance is a non-profit organization in Tri-Cities, Washington and named after a dog called Mikey, who was abandoned. Mikey spent several months in a kennel in an overcrowded shelter. A rescue worker eventually found Mikey a foster home. However, on the very same day she arrived to take him, he had bit a shelter worker, and was deemed potentially dangerous. Mikey was euthanized that day. The incident was likely due to kennel stress.

