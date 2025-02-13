FTC Warning Washingtonians: “Don’t Fall For Unpaid Toll Text”

FTC Warning Washingtonians: &#8220;Don&#8217;t Fall For Unpaid Toll Text&#8221;

Did you recently get a text about an unpaid toll? It's probably a SCAM. I just received a text today from "TheTollRoads: Unpaid Toll Reminder".

Patti Banner
Don't Click on Any Link. Don't Visit Any Website. It's a SCAM.

When was the last time I traveled on a toll road in Washington? Oh wait. I haven't. I googled. This scam is a big deal nation-wide. Most states are warning residents about it.

The FTC Warns Washingtonians That the Text is a Scam to Get Your Credit Card Info.

Consumer.ftc.gov
You get a text out of the blue that says you have unpaid tolls and need to pay immediately. The scammy text might show a dollar amount for how much you supposedly owe and include a link that takes you to a page to enter your bank or credit card info — but it’s a phishing scam. Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver’s license number) — and even steal your identity.

What to Do If You Received a Phishing Text:

If you receive a phishing text, like I did, you're encouraged to file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center. This site is dedicated to sharing information on internet crimes across law enforcement agencies.

If You Responded to a Phishing Text:

If you believe your information was compromised involving a credit card, bank account number, or any personal information, go to IdentityTheft.gov.

