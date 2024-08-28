From Frost to Hot Sun: Washington’s Dramatic Weather Transformation

I really wish Mother Nature would make up her mind. I woke up this morning, after leaving the patio door open all night. It was 55° in my home. No, I did NOT turn on the furnace. Although, I did just have the HVAC system looked at for routine maintenance. New Air filter is in, and we're good to go for this Winter. Can we just get through Summer first? Have you seen what's happening in the country? It was 115° yesterday in Chicago!

Also interesting: Washington Bracing for Bitter Cold in Latest Winter Outlook

Is anyone else looking forward to the change from Summer to Fall?

Fall is my favorite season. Having grown up in Minnesota, I've had enough of eventful winters. Heavy snow and slick roads are not my idea of a good time. I dread winter in Washington because of icy roads. It's not fun losing control.

Thank goodness the 10-day forecast goes from the 90s to more pleasant 80s.

Fall in Washington is awesome! We have festivals, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, craft bazaars, and more! The reason I moved to the West coast is because I've had enough snow. Tri-Cities is perfect. We can drive to higher elevations if we want more snow.

In the last 10-years, we've had 2 huge snowfalls. I remember one season, I couldn't drive out of my cul-de-sac for days. I was grateful a co-worker picked me up at a major cross street. Although, I wondered why there wasn't a city plow.

This isn't Minnesota. And, I don't miss driving in the snow and cold of Minnesota.

