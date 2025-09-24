Winter lovers are standing by in anticipation for the first measurable snowfall in the PNW.

Recently, I did some digging to find out what we can expect in Washington state, and uncovered a lot about La Niña. Currently, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicts the impact of La Niña will be (40-50%) likely for wetter-than-normal conditions this fall and early winter. One thing is certain, colder temperatures have arrived and will stay with us.

When Will Washington See Its First Frost Dates? See Below:

• Pasco is predicted to see frost on October 4th

• Richland...October 18th

• Kennewick...October 25th

• Moses Lake...October 3rd

• Yakima...September 30th

• Seattle...November 10th

Go HERE to see frost dates by zip code in Washington and all other states, courtesy of the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Knowing frost and freeze dates can help gardeners to determine spring and fall planting, when to harvest crops before damage is done, and also, when to protect plants with covers or transplant houseplants inside. None of us wat to lose our crops due to frost.

What Is the Difference Between Frost and Freeze? According to the Almanac:

Frost occurs near freezing and can damage plants gradually. A freeze is 32°F or below and causes more severe harm.

I Think What Most of Us Want to Know, Is: "When Are We Getting Our First Snowfall?"

The Almanac is predicting mild and dry conditions for western Washington, with mild, and wet conditions for eastern Washington. We'll see.

