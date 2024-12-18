Massive Recall of Popular Potato Chips in WA & OR

Frito-Lay has issued a recall of Lay's Classic Potato Chips 13oz that may contain undeclared milk ingredients. The chips were sold in stores and online on, or after November 3rd.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

The recalled bags will have a Guaranteed Fresh Date of 11 FEB 2025 on the front of the bag, and the specific manufacturing codes 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

According to Frito Lay, the affected products were distributed to retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Washington and Oregon. The product was available to consumers as early as November 3rd, 2024.

If you have the recalled product, you're advised to contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 am to 4:30 pm CST Monday through Friday).

• NO allergic reactions have been reported to date.

• No other Lay's products are recalled.

