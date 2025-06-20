When I was a kid, I lived in the mountains of Santa Cruz, California, and whether I was riding my horse through the gorgeous redwoods or hiking a trail through the forest, we would often stop at certain spots with a natural spring water flow to drink from.

It always tasted so good!

Fresh Spring Water Insta screenshot Outdoorsykensy loading...

I recall being tired, hot, and thirsty, and it was such a welcome find. We'd come upon a spring water flow out of the mountain, and EUREKA!

The Pacific Northwest, particularly Washington and Oregon, has lush landscapes and abundant water resources. Some are natural hot springs, great for soaking in. While finding fresh drinking water is a bit more difficult.

Many natural springs are on private property or within protected wilderness areas, making public access for collection limited.

This particular spot between Portland and the Oregon coast is a great place to stop and get drinking water. As seen in this Instagram post, many people fill containers for personal use or even for their livestock.

Instagram: Outdoorsykensy Says:

Anywho, if you’re heading to the Oregon Coast from Portland, you need to stop here! It’s about halfway to the coast along Highway 26, there will be “drinking water” signs, you can’t miss it.

If you happen to find a fresh spring water source, look for clear, free-flowing sources away from potential contamination like agricultural runoff or industrial areas.

Using a water filter straw or container is recommended even if you think the water tastes good. And collect the water in food-grade containers.

It's so Hot in WA State, People Are Doing This!

Don't miss the Fremont Naked Bike Parade celebrating the Summer Solstice today, too!

More than 30 years ago, a few naked bicyclists crashed the Fremont Solstice Parade — an unsanctioned stunt that has grown into one of Seattle's signature summer spectacles.

LOOK: Counties in Washington With the Fastest-Rising Temperatures in the Last 100 Years Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Washington using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

.