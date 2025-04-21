A Drop in Temperatures Ahead: WA Under Freeze Watch

A Drop in Temperatures Ahead: WA Under Freeze Watch

Canva

Mother Nature has packed another punch for the PNW. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Freeze Watch till 9 am Tuesday for a large portion of Washington and northern Oregon.

READ MORE: Beware: Human-Coyote Incidents on the Rise in Washington Neighborhoods

NWS Pendleton-X
loading...

The Freeze Wach is in Effect for the Following Areas:

• Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon
• Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon
• Yakima and Kittitas Valleys
• Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington

Temperatures are exected to plummet, possibly as low as 28° during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The sub-freezing temperatures can cause damages. People should be aware that the colder temps may:

•  Kill or damage crops and plants
•  Damage exposed exterior pipes.

Warmer temperatures are Expected as to Take Over in the Next Few Days.

Canva
loading...

By Wednesday, Tri-Cities should see a high near 70°, while Yakima will be at, or just below 69°.  It gets better for Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid 70s for Tri-Cities, while Yakima can expect low 70s.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app
Canva
loading...

As warmer temperatures are expected in the coming week, now's a great time to condition your bicycles for Spring and Summer riding.

7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington

Cycling is HUGE in the P-N-W. Portland, OR is considered the best biking city in the United States. Seattle is ranked #9. Not one of Tri-Cities made the nationwide ranking. However, we do have a lot of fantastic biking trails. We have the 7 best. Do you have a favorite? And, is there one that didn't make our list? Let us know.

Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities

If you're looking for spot to park for the night or several, check out these campgrounds near Tri-Cities, Washington. If you're in a tent, trailer, or motor-home, one of these fine locations will be perfect for you and the family.

Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

10 Fantastic Fun Lakes To Visit in Washington State This Summer

Looking for some fun in the sun this summer? Check out these 10 top lakes to visit in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: Oregon
Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA