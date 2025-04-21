Mother Nature has packed another punch for the PNW. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Freeze Watch till 9 am Tuesday for a large portion of Washington and northern Oregon.

The Freeze Wach is in Effect for the Following Areas:

• Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon

• Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon

• Yakima and Kittitas Valleys

• Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington

Temperatures are exected to plummet, possibly as low as 28° during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The sub-freezing temperatures can cause damages. People should be aware that the colder temps may:

• Kill or damage crops and plants

• Damage exposed exterior pipes.

Warmer temperatures are Expected as to Take Over in the Next Few Days.

By Wednesday, Tri-Cities should see a high near 70°, while Yakima will be at, or just below 69°. It gets better for Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid 70s for Tri-Cities, while Yakima can expect low 70s.

As warmer temperatures are expected in the coming week, now's a great time to condition your bicycles for Spring and Summer riding.

