A Drop in Temperatures Ahead: WA Under Freeze Watch
Mother Nature has packed another punch for the PNW. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Freeze Watch till 9 am Tuesday for a large portion of Washington and northern Oregon.
READ MORE: Beware: Human-Coyote Incidents on the Rise in Washington Neighborhoods
The Freeze Wach is in Effect for the Following Areas:
• Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon
• Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon
• Yakima and Kittitas Valleys
• Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington
Temperatures are exected to plummet, possibly as low as 28° during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The sub-freezing temperatures can cause damages. People should be aware that the colder temps may:
• Kill or damage crops and plants
• Damage exposed exterior pipes.
Warmer temperatures are Expected as to Take Over in the Next Few Days.
By Wednesday, Tri-Cities should see a high near 70°, while Yakima will be at, or just below 69°. It gets better for Thursday and Friday with temps in the mid 70s for Tri-Cities, while Yakima can expect low 70s.
As warmer temperatures are expected in the coming week, now's a great time to condition your bicycles for Spring and Summer riding.
7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
10 Fantastic Fun Lakes To Visit in Washington State This Summer
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals