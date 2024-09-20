It was just a few days ago that we read about snow arriving in Washington sooner than later. Well, it's really happening. Have you noticed the cooler temperatures at night? Have you turned on the heat yet? I haven't, however just had the HVAC system checked out, filter replaced, and now, await WINTER. Are you ready?

A Freeze Watch is in Effect for Northeast Washington and North Idaho

According to our friends at Nonstop Local KHQ, the temperature will drop to around 32° overnight on both Saturday and Sunday. This is your reminder to either cover your outdoor plants, or bring them inside for protection. Also, you may want to bring your pets inside.

According to the National Weather Service, a freeze watch is issued when there's a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24 to 36 hours. Prepare your home now for colder weather to stay warm for the winter months ahead.

***Please note***Turning on the Stove for Heat is NOT Safe.

Have at Least One of the Following Heat Sources in Case the Power Goes Out:

• Extra blankets, sleeping bags, and warm winter coats

• Fireplace with plenty of dry firewood or a gas log fireplace

• Portable space heaters or kerosene heaters (Check with your local fire department to make sure that kerosene heaters are legal in your area.)

• Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches and non-glowing elements.

• Never place a space heater on top of furniture or near water.

• Keep heat sources at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

• Invest in a carbon monoxide detector. (Check prior to winter storm season and change batteries, if needed.)

