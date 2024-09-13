FREE Benton County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Benton County's FREE Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is coming soon.

The collection event will be held on Friday, October 4th, from 8:30 am till 3 pm at the Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 South Oak Street) in Kennewick.

The Collection Event Is First Come, First Served. NO Appointment Is Necessary.

Early closure may be necessary if they reach full capacity. This event is FREE to all County and City households within Benton County. Note: NO business or contractor waste will be accepted at this event.

BentonCountyWA-Facebook BentonCountyWA-Facebook loading...

What Is Hazardous Waste? According to the Benton County Solid Waste Program:

Hazardous waste is anything that (1) might cause harm or damage if handled incorrectly, such as mercury or certain cleaners; or (2) might leach into the water table if put into our landfills, such as liquid fertilizers, some liquid cleaners, antifreeze, and used oil. Some waste is too dangerous for Benton County's HHW collection events. These include, but are not limited to, ammunition, radioactive materials, and asbestos. Such waste will need specialized handling. You should contact a company who is licensed and trained in their handling.

Items That Will Be Accepted At The Collection Event Include:

• Paints

• Propane tanks

• Cleaners

• Gasoline (less than 20 gallons)

• Gas/oil mix

• Yard chemicals and fertilizers

• Motor oils and antifreeze

• Batteries (acid or alkaline)

• Fire extinguishers

• Pool chemicals

Get our free mobile app

Items Not Accepted:

• Explosives and dynamite

• Asbestos

• Ammunition

• Biohazards

• Tires

• Medicines

• Electronics

• Gasoline (more than 20 gallons)

• Business/contractor waste

• Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

• CFL bulbs and tubes*

*Visit www.lightrecyclewa.org or call 509-786-5611 for how to properly dispose of CFL bulbs/tubes.

Washington State's Biggest Natural Disasters Natural disasters happen everywhere, so of course Washington State has had its share of damaging and deadly forces of nature. Here are just some of the worst natural disasters in the state's history. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

These Are Allegedly the Dirtiest Cities and Towns in Oregon and Washington Lawnstarter.com's list of the 150 dirtiest cities in America. See which ones from Washington and Oregon made the list. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby