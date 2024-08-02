FREE Back-to-School Health Screenings at Washington Walmarts on Saturday

Walmart Announces Layoffs Of Some Corporate Staff Getty Images loading...

Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday, August 3rd from 10 am till 2 pm.

“As a back-to-school destination, Walmart’s Wellness Day provides a unique opportunity for families to streamline health needs and school supply shopping,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “It’s one of our favorite times of the year and we are thrilled we can provide affordable health options for communities across the country on Wellness Day to help start the school year off strong.”

4,600 Walmart pharmacies nationwide, including Tri-Cities locations, are hosting the day with FREE back-to-school health screenings, including:

• Glucose

• Cholesterol

• Blood Pressure

• BMI

• Vision

Walmart pharmacies will also offer affordable immunizations, including:

• Covid-19

• Flu

• HPV

• Pneumonia

• Measles

• Mumps

• Rubella (MMR)

• Varicella (Chicken Pox/Shingles)

• Whooping Cough (TDAP)

• Hepatitus A & B, and more

Customers will have the opportunity to talk with pharmacists and learn more about living and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Walmart Wellness Days have been going on since 2014. Walmart has contributed more than 5 million FREE health screenings for customers. Walmart is often the first stop for health care in many communities. To find a FREE event in your area, go HERE.

