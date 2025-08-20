More Fred Meyer stores are closing across Washington State.

In addition to the planned closures of locations in Kent and Everett, Kroger, the owner of Fred Meyer and QFC, has announced that their Lake City and Redmond locations will be closing in October.

Which Fred Meyer Stores Are Closing?

According to a UFCW 3000 press release, more than 340 workers will be affected by the closures at:

• 13000 Lake City Way NE (175 workers affected)

• 17667 NE 76th Street (168 workers affected)

With the closures of four stores, more than 700 employees are affected. In July, Kroger announced plans to close a Tacoma store and the Mill Creek QFC. The total number of closures is six in the region.

“In this era of mass consolidation, many of the workers we represent have come to expect this kind of callous, out-of-touch corporate management style from Kroger, but staggering store closure announcements that impact hundreds of workers and thousands of our neighbors over the course of two days is really something else,” said Faye Guenther, UFCW 3000 President. She added: “Kroger’s closures put profit over people, plain and simple. This corporate strategy might please Wall Street investors, but we know it’ll create food deserts in our neighborhoods and disrupt the lives of hundreds of workers already displaced by a housing affordability crisis now ten years in the making. Without a doubt, these issues will lead our agenda when we return to the table with Kroger and Albertsons in 2027. In the meantime, our union strongly encourages elected leaders to prioritize policies that increase access to fresh, affordable food for all.”

For now, Fred Meyer locations in Tri-Cities are fine.

