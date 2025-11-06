Do You Know Him? FCSO Shares Home Camera Footage

Franklin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Surely someone recognizes this guy. Usually surveillance footage is out of focus and grainy. Not this time. This image is CLEAR. And, since the public was so helpful in identifying another porch pirate, authorities are asking again.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Needs Your Help to ID the Man in the Above Photo.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the man decided to pay a visit to a property in the area of Road 48/Pearl Street on Thursday at about 1 pm.

The Man Visited the Residence Twice Within a Half-Hour.

During the 2nd visit, the man helped himself to a portable generator. The man and his vehicle were clearly seen on the home's surveillance footage.

The Vehicle He Took Off in Appears to Be a Gold Chevey Blazer.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about this man, the vehicle, or both, to contact them at 509-628-0333. Reference case FCSO25016279. And there's a message if YOU are the person in the photo:

If you ARE this gentlemen, the same request goes for you! OR you can just swing by our office during business hours to explain your high seas hijinx.

I just have one question, "How did you NOT see the cameras?"

