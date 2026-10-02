Franklin County Sheriff's Office tracked down a wanted man with weapons in an abandoned trailer in Kahlotus.

Upon Arrival, Deputies Made Contact and Ordered the Suspect to Exit the Trailer

According to the Sheriff's Office, as deputies arrived at the abandoned property, they were able to establish communication with the man through an open window of the trailer.

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It Was Determined the Suspect Would Be Charged With Additional Crimes

After investigation, probable cause was established for the additional charges, including:

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of Dangerous Weapons

• Obstruction

• Resisting Arrest

A Standoff Situation Developed

After some time, negotiations went back and forth between deputies and the individual. The suspect eventually decided to exit the trailer, as ordered. He was taken into custody without incident.

A Complete Search of the Trailer Turned Up More Incrimminating Evidence

As deputies thoroughly searched the trailer, they uncovered more dangerous weapons. A bolt-action rifle and brass knuckles were found in the trailer.

The suspect was taken to a local medical facility, where he was cleared to be booked into the Franklin County Jail on all of the above charges.

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