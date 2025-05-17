What Happened at This Abandoned Oregon School?

This old, dilapidated shell of a building is all that remains of the Stewart Creek Schoolhouse in Oregon.

Known as the Four Corners School or Red School District Number 87, the historic one-room schoolhouse still stands east of Pilot Rock in Umatilla County.

The School is Believed to Have Been Constructed Between 1880 and 1890.

While specific details are limited, the schoolhouse still stands today at the intersection of Shaw and Schoolhouse Roads. It is a testament to the rural education system of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Four Corners Schoolhouse Served the Local Farming Community.

The one-room structure was home to children all over the surrounding areas, where they learned their ABCs and arithmetic. The schoolhouse was much more than a place of learning. The building was a community hub where families gathered for events, discussions, and more.

Personally, the Four Corners Schoolhouse reminds me of episodes of Little House on the Prairie, where the school was also the community church.

I Saw the Schoolhouse in a Facebook Post, and Knew I Wanted to Learn More.

So, I reached out to the photographer, James McMahon. He told me he "knows there are people alive who may have gone to school there." James told me that his friend's father farmed some of the fields close by. He also told me that kids would drag race near the schoolhouse, drink alcohol, and make out.

As the Four Corners Schoolhouse stands, it's a reminder of the foundational role it played in shaping this rural Oregon community.

