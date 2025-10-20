Watch Out for Chicken Corn Dogs in Your Freezer

If you're a corn dog fan, you may want to check your refrigerators and freezers for a popular brand that's been recalled. According to the USDA Food & Inspection Service, the corn dogs may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically pieces of wood may have been embedded in the batter.

Foster Poultry Farms, LLC, Has Recalled Chicken Corn Dog Products.

A consumer complaint involving an injury was made to the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service. In addition, multiple complaints were filed with 5 involving injuries. Approximately 3,961,098 pounds of product was recalled.

It's important to note that the products involved are of “Whole Grain Chicken Corn Dog Whole Grain Batter Wrapped Chicken Franks on a Stick Lower Fat” products with use by date 8/7/2026.

The products in the recall were produced between the date of July 30th, 2024 through August 4th, 2025. See the list of products subject to he recall here: [View product list].

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-6137B” either inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the packaging. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide, including Department of Defense and USDA Commodity Foods donations. While the products were distributed to schools, it resulted from commercial sales and not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The Labels of Impacted Products Can Be Seen Here.

People who purchased these products SHOULD NOT CONSUME THEM. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with questions may call Foster Farms Consumer Affairs at 1-800-338-8051, Monday - Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM PST, or email info@fosterfarms.com.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker