How would you like to break tradition, and do something exciting and different for the holidays?

Celebrate at Fort Worden Historical State Park in Port Townshend!

I've got the perfect plan! Why not experience historical Fort Worden? You can rent one or more of the many historic campus buildings for overnight stays. All are equipped with full kitchens, capable of preparing holiday meals. According to a press release, limited lodging will be availble for three weeks though the end of the year.

• Thanksgiving: Nov. 21-30

• Christmas: Dec. 19-28

• New Year’s: Dec. 28-Jan. 4

Following the Holiday Pilot, State Parks Management Will Evaluate for Future Planning.

“We know how important Fort Worden is to the community of Port Townsend and the place it holds in the hearts and memories of many Washingtonians,” Chris Holm, Campus Business Manager for Fort Worden operations, said. “People are eager to see us bring back hospitality services and this limited-service offering lets us fulfill that wish while also helping us understand how sustainable this model could be for the future.”

Several Historic Buildings Are Available for Overnight Stays, Including:

Fort Worden Historical State Park Fort Worden Historical State Park loading...

• Commander’s duplex with six bedrooms on each side

• Colonel's duplex with four bedrooms on each side

• Admiral's large single house with five bedrooms

• Sergeant's large single house with five bedrooms

• Corporal's duplex with two bedrooms on each side

• Alexander’s Castle, a one bedroom/honeymoon suite

• Bliss Vista, a one bedroom/honeymoon suite

• The Lofts, a fourplex with two-, three- and four-bedroom options

• The Reunion House, a large group facility with 14 rooms

Reservations can be made online, or by calling the reservation call center at (888)226-7688.

