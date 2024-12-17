10 Forbidden Baby Names Now Banned In Washington State

Baby names can be unique. They can be one-of-a-kind, and they can be expressive to one's identity. Names can also be passed on from generation to generation.

For some, history is important. My oldest brother was named after my father and grandfather. Can a name be illegal? You bet, there are 10 forbidden in Washington:

Well, I don't think anyone is wanting to name their children any of the above names, numerals, or symbols. You do know, though, there is always someone who will challenge a law.

Believe it or not, there are rules in place in most states that dictate what you can and can't name your children. According to a pregnancy website called the BUMP, there are some crazy naming laws. Some names are banned world-wide.

A lot of parents-to-be look for inspiration on popular baby name websites.

According to Tinybeans, the top 3 boy names in 2024 are:

• Royal

• Silas

• Luxury

And for girls:

• Maeve

• Eloise

• Elodie

To say, "I am shocked at today's popular baby names" is not an understatement. Where have I been? I guess I'm old school. I'm still cool with Jacob and Jessica.

According to Social Security Online, the top 3 most popular baby names in 2023 in Washington state were:

• Oliver and Olivia

• Liam and Amelia

• Noah and Emma

What's changed from 2023 to 2024? Names are different, for sure. Depending on which baby name site you visit, I'm certain you'll find a name suitable for your little one.

