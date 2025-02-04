Flurries & Fun: Preparing for the Icy Challenge Ahead in WA

Winter Weather Advisories Are in Effect for Various Portions of Washington state.

It seems as if we've been waiting for winter to arrive in the Evergreen state for some time, now. How awesome was it to see it snowing in the western part of the state? Not so much, though, as travel over Snoqualmie Pass was pretty dangerous. I'm grateful that I don't have to travel that. Although, I'd be lying if I admitted to NOT wanting to see ANY snow in Washington. I guess this is my lucky day.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Blue Mountains of Washington.

So, I guess, overnight, and into tomorrow at 10 am, we should be aware of HEAVY SNOW, 3-5 inches are possible in the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and in the Foothils of the Blue Mountains in Washington.

Born & Raised in Minnesota, I should Be a Professional at Navigating Icy Roads.

I am NOT. Honestly, I worry every time there's a chance for any measurable snow. As far as the forecast goes, I believe we'll be ok. According to the National Weather Service:

Snow likely, Cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

If We Take It a Little Slower on the Way in, We Should Be Ok.

We an handle a couple of inches, right? I googled the best year-round weather in Washington. Know where it is? Tacoma! Let's move.

